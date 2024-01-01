Our impact

Your research is making a difference – that’s why maximizing its impact is important to us.

We're the 3rd most-cited publisher

In 2022, Frontiers was the 3rd most-cited publisher with an average of 5 citations for recent articles published with us.

Highly visible, highly cited research

There is an innovator in every corner of the globe. In 2023, Frontiers articles were viewed and downloaded 687 million times across the world, totalling more than 2.5 billion overall.

Article citations also increased, totalling 7.2 million citations.

Article views and downloads

Influential journals, defining their fields





Journal Impact Factor and CiteScore

Following the 2023 release of the Web of Science Group's Journal Citation Report (JCR 2022) and Scopus' CiteScore, 72 of the journals published by Frontiers have a Journal Impact Factor and 79 journals have a CiteScore.

The Journal Impact Factor is the average number of citations received in the last year to articles published in the previous two years. It is measured each year by the Web of Science Group and reported in the Journal Citation Reports (JCR). The 2022 Journal Impact Factors, published in the 2023 Journal Citation Report, are based on citations in 2022 for articles published in 2020 and 2021.



The CiteScore journal impact metric measures the average citations received in a four-year time window to selected documents published in the same four years. The 2022 CiteScores (released in 2023) are based on citations received in 2019-2022 to articles, reviews, conference papers, book chapters, and data papers published in 2019-2022, and divides this by the number of these documents published in 2019-2022. CiteScore covers all journal titles in Elsevier's Scopus database and is released once a year.

Journal Impact Factor percentiles

The graph below depicts the percentile rank of Frontiers journals (blue dots) in their respective JCR category (2021 JIF). There are 18 Frontiers journals in the top 25% in at least one category, and 14 journals increased their percentile between 2021 and 2022.

Total journal citations

Many of our journals rank as the most influential and most cited in their fields, including neurosciences, immunology, microbiology, plant science, and psychology.

Journal Citation Report

Ranking of the top 10 most-cited journals in JCR categories (released in 2023 by Web of Science Group). Bar plots show the total number of citations received in 2022, with Frontiers journals in blue.

Developmental Biology (SCIE) (39 Journals) Genetics & Heredity (SCIE) (175 Journals) Immunology (SCIE) (161 Journals) Microbiology (SCIE) (136 Journals) Neurosciences (SCIE) (274 Journals) Pharmacology & Pharmacy (SCIE) (279 Journals) Plant Sciences (SCIE) (238 Journals) Psychology, Multidisciplinary (SSCI) (141 Journals) Endocrinology & Metabolism (SCIE) (146 Journals) Physiology (SCIE) (81 Journals) Psychology (SCIE) (79 Journals) Clinical Neurology (SCIE) (212 Journals) Geriatrics & Gerontology (SCIE) (54 Journals) Marine & Freshwater Biology (SCIE) (113 Journals) Oncology (SCIE) (245 Journals) Psychiatry (SCIE) (155 Journals) Psychiatry (SSCI) (142 Journals) Public, Environmental & Occupational Health (SSCI) (181 Journals) Veterinary Sciences (SCIE) (144 Journals) Pediatrics (SCIE) (130 Journals)

Anatomy & Morphology (SCIE) (21 Journals) Public, Environmental & Occupational Health (SCIE) (210 Journals) Forestry (SCIE) (69 Journals) Behavioral Sciences (SCIE) (53 Journals) Ecology (SCIE) (173 Journals) Multidisciplinary Sciences (SCIE) (73 Journals) Nutrition & Dietetics (SCIE) (90 Journals)

*Neurosciences (SCIE) category: The ranking is calculated from 2022 Journal Impact Factor citations to all journals in the Frontiers in Neuroscience journal series. The Frontiers in Neuroscience journal series includes all Frontiers journals in the Neurosciences (SCIE) category with the exception of Frontiers in Neurology.

CiteScore

Ranking of the top 10 most-cited journals in 2022 CiteScore categories (released in 2023 by Scopus, Elsevier). Bar plots show the total number of citations received in 2019–2022 to articles, reviews, conference papers, book chapters and data papers published in 2019–2022, with Frontiers journals in blue.

Neuroscience subject area (570 journals) Psychology (all) (209 journals) Genetics (clinical) (86 journals) Plant Science (482 journals) Pharmacology (medical) (255 journals) Developmental Biology (80 journals) Immunology (213 journals) Immunology and Allergy (200 journals) Microbiology (156 journals) Histology (61 journals) Microbiology (medical) (118 journals) Psychiatry and Mental Health (529 journals) Pharmacology (303 journals) Physiology (medical) (101 journals) Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism (227 journals) Neurology (170 journals) Global and Planetary Change (109 journals) Oceanography (139 journals) Neuropsychology and Physiological Psychology (65 journals) Environmental Science (miscellaneous) (133 journals)

Physiology (180 journals) Pediatrics, Perinatology and Child Health (298 journals) Ocean Engineering (98 journals) Veterinary (all) (183 journals) Neurology (clinical) (359 journals) Neuroscience (misc) (31 journals) Aging (36 journals) Neuroscience (all) (112 journals)* Materials Science (miscellaneous) (124 journals) Biochemistry, Genetics and Molecular Biology (miscellaneous) (64 journals) Genetics (335 journals) Aquatic Science (234 journals) Water Science and Technology (237 journals) Oncology (360 journals) Cancer Research (210 journals) Molecular Medicine (167 journals) Behavioral Neuroscience (79 journals) Community and Home Care (37 journals) Biological Psychiatry (43 journals) Horticulture (94 journals)

Cognitive Neuroscience (107 journals) Cellular and Molecular Neuroscience (88 journals) Mathematical Physics (77 journals) Anatomy (44 journals) Biomedical Engineering (252 journals) Public Health, Environmental and Occupational Health (562 journals)

*Neuroscience subject area: The ranking is calculated from 2021 CiteScore citations to all journals in the Frontiers in Neuroscience journal series. The Frontiers in Neuroscience journal series includes all Frontiers journals in the field of Neuroscience with the exception of Frontiers in Neurology.

Reach and real-world impact

Frontiers’ articles achieve international visibility with more than 225,000 news mentions and 3.1 million social media mentions in total.

Data source: Altmetric 2024

Evaluating research

To benchmark the reach, influence and quality of our journals, we measure and communicate a range of indicators of our journals’ impact, including Journal Impact Factors, CiteScores, overall citation rates, aggregate views and downloads, press pick-ups, and social media mentions.

We fully support the responsible use of Journal Impact Factors, other quantitative research metrics, and innovative ways for researcher evaluation, as proposed by the San Francisco Declaration on Research Assessment (DORA, to which we are a signatory), the Leiden Manifesto, the Metric Tide for Responsible Metrics and the European Commission's Expert Group on Altmetrics.