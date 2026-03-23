From our journals
23 Mar 2026
Next generation nutrition science: a new chapter in sustainable food systems
Nutrition science faces a pivotal moment as we enter the last 5 years of the 15-year timeline of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The challenges of food security, dietary health, and environmental sustainability are deeply interconnected, and the research agenda is shifting to reflect that complexity. Siloed approaches, whether focused on single nutrients, isolated policy levers, or narrow populations, are giving way to systems-level thinking that treats food as part of a broader web of trade, technology, ecology, and human behavior.