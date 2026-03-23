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3 field-notes posts in From our journals

From our journals

23 Mar 2026

Next generation nutrition science: a new chapter in sustainable food systems

Nutrition science faces a pivotal moment as we enter the last 5 years of the 15-year timeline of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The challenges of food security, dietary health, and environmental sustainability are deeply interconnected, and the research agenda is shifting to reflect that complexity. Siloed approaches, whether focused on single nutrients, isolated policy levers, or narrow populations, are giving way to systems-level thinking that treats food as part of a broader web of trade, technology, ecology, and human behavior.

From our journals

11 Feb 2026

Ten years of Frontiers in Education: What have we learned about teaching, learning, and leadership?

To mark the 10-year anniversary of Frontiers in Education, we spoke to members of the journal’s editorial board about what has changed in education and what must come next. Across different countries, disciplines, and research traditions, three shared themes emerged: the human foundations of learning, the need for stronger bridges between research and practice, and the growing importance of openness and collaboration. Here is what they told us.

From our journals

11 Feb 2026

From rankings to resilience: a case study in building a One Health department

When a department climbs into the top 40 globally in a major ranking, it is tempting to treat that moment as the achievement. But rankings are outcomes, not strategies. In 2023, the Department of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Bari was ranked 36th worldwide in veterinary research. For Prof. Nicola Decaro, former Head of the Department, the milestone is less a destination than a data point, one indicator of deeper structural changes that have been underway for years.