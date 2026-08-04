Original Research
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
Computation of the Fourier transform for a continuous integrable function via NFFT
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Original Research
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Original Research
Accepted on 28 Jul 2026
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Original Research
Accepted on 23 Jul 2026
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Original Research
Accepted on 13 Jul 2026
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Original Research
Published on 08 Jul 2026
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Original Research
Published on 22 Jun 2026
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Original Research
Published on 15 Jun 2026
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Technology and Code
Published on 26 Mar 2026
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Original Research
Published on 30 Jan 2026
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Original Research
Published on 15 Oct 2025
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Original Research
Published on 03 Sep 2025
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Original Research
Published on 01 Sep 2025
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Original Research
Published on 21 Aug 2025
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Original Research
Published on 21 Aug 2025
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Original Research
Published on 12 Aug 2025
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Correction
Published on 08 Aug 2025
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Original Research
Published on 18 Jun 2025
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Original Research
Published on 19 May 2025
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Original Research
Published on 11 Apr 2025
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Original Research
Published on 17 Jan 2025
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Original Research
Published on 11 Dec 2024
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Original Research
Published on 20 Nov 2024
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Original Research
Published on 02 Oct 2024
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Original Research
Published on 15 Apr 2024
in Mathematics of Computation and Data Science