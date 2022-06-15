Mission & scope

The dramatic changes of the global scenario, due to many concurrent factors, such as the increasing world population, climate modifications, water depletion, the occurrence of pandemics, and the increasing incidence of allergies and intolerances and other food-related health issues, requires equally radical actions from the food industry and agri-food chain. Within this frame, the expected role of researchers in Food Science and Technology is to contribute to rethinking foods and food production systems to comply with the UN 2030 Agenda sustainable development goals .

Frontiers in Food Science and Technology has the ambition to become the perfect host for dealing with these themes, as it aims to publish original research articles contributing not only to the advancement of knowledge in the field, but also to make a significant impact on society and environment.

Papers on the different traditional and emerging topics of Food Science and Technology are encouraged, especially if presenting an integrated and interdisciplinary approach to the research. Invited review papers are also welcomed to inform the public on the new trends in food design and production.

The mission of this journal is to timely present the results of the research activities in Food Science and Technology, coupling innovation with an eye on sustainability. Sharing the results of research activities between researchers of public institutions and industrial R&D departments, facilitating and encouraging the exchange of information and the dialogue between research and production, promoting the diffusion of the Agenda 2030 development goals, fostering the diffusion of innovation are the pillars of the vision of the Specialty. As new ideas, concepts and technologies emerge, efforts will be made to widen the mission and vision of the journal.

Specialties covered by within this Specialty journal include, but are not limited to:

Food Characterization: food chemistry and biochemistry, physical properties of foods, food microbiology

Food Biotechnology: enzymes and yeasts processing technologies, food fermentation, food microbiome

Food Packaging and Preservation: food packaging materials, new eco-compatible polymers, new processing methods for sustainable packaging production, food packaging characterization, food packaging recycle and reuse.

Food Process Design and Engineering: novel processing technologies, innovation in food processing, integration of novel technologies in food production lines, optimization of food production systems, water-energy nexus in food processing, reduction of water and energy consumption and reuse of wastewater, reduction of food wastes and by-products in food processing, valorization of food wastes and side-streams through a biorefinery approach, utilization of recovered bio-compounds, sustainability in food processing, LCA method in food processing analysis, modeling of food processing, big-data analysis.

Food Safety and Quality Control: control of contaminants in food, allergens detection and control, identification of hazards, pest control, tracking and traceability, fault tree analysis, sensors and multivariate data analysis, reduction of food losses, nature inspired materials for safety improvement in equipment design, foods fingerprinting, sensorial analysis, consumers acceptance.

Reports dealing with Agronomy, Nutrition, Bioengineering, and Sustainable Food Systems do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals. Studies at the interphase between food science and engineering and food chemistry and biochemistry, food microbiology, material science, chemical and mechanical engineering, nutrition might be considered for publication. However, to avoid overlapping this Journal operates in close collaboration with our sister Journals, Frontiers in Nutrition, Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems, Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology.