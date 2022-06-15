Mission & scope

Frontiers in Food Science and Technology is a DOAJ-indexed journal advancing innovative solutions for rethinking food and production systems by integrating science, engineering, and technology. The journal aims to couple innovation with an eye on sustainability to benefit both society and the environment.

Led by Field Chief Editor Giovanna Ferrari (University of Salerno, Italy), the journal explores new thinking and solutions in global food science and food production systems to address the challenges the agri-food supply chain faces, including a growing population, climate change, pandemics, water depletion, and food-related health issues.

The journal covers the following subject areas:

food biotechnology

food characterization

food modeling

food packaging and preservation

food process design and engineering

food product design

food safety and quality control

food and soft materials.

Papers on the different traditional and emerging topics of Food Science and Technology are encouraged, particularly those that present an integrated and interdisciplinary approach. The journal also welcomes applied and industry-based research, including studies conducted under real-world processing conditions and in industrial settings, where practical constraints may limit sampling - provided the study design is rigorous, methods and limitations are transparently reported, and conclusions are appropriately supported by the data. Invited review papers are also welcomed to inform the public on the new trends in food design and production.

Moreover, this journal encourages research that champions the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), principally SDG 2: Zero Hunger, SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, and SDG 13: Climate Action.

Studies at the interface between food science and engineering and food chemistry and biochemistry, food microbiology, material science, chemical and mechanical engineering, nutrition may be considered if they demonstrate a fundamental link and clear application to food science and technology.

Manuscripts that focus solely on the production or consumption of specific agricultural products without a fundamental basis in broader food science and technology themes are not suitable for publication in this journal. Studies that only report nutrient levels or content in food items without further implications for food science, technology, or human nutrition are also not within the scope of this journal.

Frontiers in Food Science and Technology is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public, enabling future scientific breakthroughs.