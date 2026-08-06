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University of Salerno
Fisciano, Italy
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Food Science and Technology
University of Guelph
Guelph, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Food Safety and Quality Control
UV4Good
Chicago, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Food Process Design and Engineering
Technical University of Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
AI and Food Modeling