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Futuristic robotic arm for agriculture. smart farm automation robot assistant with hydroponic technology. lattuce salad plant growing in greenhouse.; Shutterstock ID 1103171327; purchase_order: Main Visual; job: ; client: ; other:

    Frontiers in Food Science and Technology

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