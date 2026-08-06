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National University of La Plata
La Plata, Argentina
Specialty Chief Editor
Food Packaging and Preservation
College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, United Arab Emirates University
AlAin, United Arab Emirates
Associate Editor
Food Packaging and Preservation
Government Postgraduate College Rajouri
Rajouri, India
Associate Editor
Food Packaging and Preservation
University of Algarve
Faro, Portugal
Associate Editor
Food Packaging and Preservation