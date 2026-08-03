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University of Guelph
Guelph, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Food Safety and Quality Control
Iowa State University
Ames, United States
Associate Editor
Food Safety and Quality Control
Department of Food Science and Technology, School of Agricultural Sciences, University of Patras
Agrinium, Greece
Associate Editor
Food Safety and Quality Control
Lithuanian University of Health Sciences
Kaunas, Lithuania
Associate Editor
Food Safety and Quality Control