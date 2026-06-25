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UV4Good
Chicago, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Food Process Design and Engineering
Universitat de Lleida
Lleida, Spain
Associate Editor
Food Process Design and Engineering
Science and Research Branch, Islamic Azad University
Tehran, Iran
Associate Editor
Food Process Design and Engineering
North Carlina A&T State University
Greensboro, United States
Associate Editor
Food Process Design and Engineering