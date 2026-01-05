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Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research
Mainz, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Food and Soft Materials
Procédés Alimentaires et Microbiologiques, Université Bourgogne Franche-Comté
Dijon, France
Associate Editor
Food and Soft Materials
Bangladesh Agricultural University
Mymensingh, Bangladesh
Associate Editor
Food and Soft Materials
University of Southern Denmark
Odense, Denmark
Associate Editor
Food and Soft Materials