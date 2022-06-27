thomas a. vilgis
Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research
Mainz, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Food and Soft Materials
Procédés Alimentaires et Microbiologiques, Université Bourgogne Franche-Comté
Dijon, France
Associate Editor
Food and Soft Materials
Bangladesh Agricultural University
Mymensingh, Bangladesh
Associate Editor
Food and Soft Materials
University of Southern Denmark
Odense, Denmark
Associate Editor
Food and Soft Materials
UMR5520 Laboratoire de Rheologie et Procedes (LRP)
Gieres, France
Associate Editor
Food and Soft Materials
University of São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
Associate Editor
Food and Soft Materials
Department of Food Sciences, National Chiayi University
Chiayi, Taiwan
Associate Editor
Food and Soft Materials
Nestlé Research
Lausanne, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Food and Soft Materials
Wageningen University and Research
Wageningen, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Food and Soft Materials
State University of Campinas
Campinas, Brazil
Associate Editor
Food and Soft Materials
VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd
Espoo, Finland
Associate Editor
Food and Soft Materials
ETH Zürich
Zurich, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Food and Soft Materials