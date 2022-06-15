Scope

The Food Product Design section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and optimization of food formulation and design.

Led by Dr. Laura Salvia-Trujillo from Universitat de Lleida, the Food Product Design section welcomes submissions in the various domains of food science and technology, which connect interdisciplinary research to achieve optimal technological and functional characteristics in food products.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

food digestibility and bioactivity

foods for special applications

functional foods

new proteins

polysaccharide properties

structured lipids

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design and formulation of food products with a focus on novel ingredients and their functional properties.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the functional foods, food digestibility and bioactivity, foods for special applications, new proteins, polysaccharide properties, structured lipids, and SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of food science and technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.