isaac duah boateng
Food Safety Net Services
San Anotnio, United States
Community Reviewer
Food Product Design
Food Safety Net Services
San Anotnio, United States
Community Reviewer
Food Product Design
Department of Safety and Quality of Meat, Max Rubner-Institute
Kulmbach, Germany
Community Reviewer
Food Product Design
Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University
Samastipur, India
Community Reviewer
Food Product Design
Faculty of Natural Sciences, University of Hohenheim
Stuttgart, Germany
Community Reviewer
Food Product Design
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Community Reviewer
Food Product Design
Lund University
Lund, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Food Product Design
Louisiana State University Agricultural Center
Baton Rouge, United States
Community Reviewer
Food Product Design
Department of Life Sciences, University of Modena and Reggio Emilia
Modena, Italy
Community Reviewer
Food Product Design
Global Institute for Food Security (GIFS)
Saskatoon, Canada
Community Reviewer
Food Product Design
University of Massachusetts Amherst
Amherst, United States
Community Reviewer
Food Product Design
University of British Columbia
Vancouver, Canada
Community Reviewer
Food Product Design
University of Parma
Parma, Italy
Community Reviewer
Food Product Design
Binus University
West Jakarta, Indonesia
Community Reviewer
Food Product Design
University of Foggia
Foggia, Italy
Community Reviewer
Food Product Design
Universitat Politècnica de València
Valencia, Spain
Community Reviewer
Food Product Design
Universitat Politècnica de València
Valencia, Spain
Community Reviewer
Food Product Design