Scope

The Food Safety and Quality Control section is dedicated to publishing research focused on maintaining, monitoring, and improving food quality and safety throughout the supply chain.

Led by Dr. Maria Corradini from the University of Guelph, the Food Safety and Quality Control section welcomes submissions in the various domains of food science and technology, which connect the methods and strategies to ensure food integrity.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

automation of food processing and quality/safety monitoring

digitalization of the food supply chain

efficacy of cleaning, sanitation, and microbial inactivation processes

food process systems design and control - modeling and optimization of food processes

food traceability and authenticity

non-destructive methods of analysis and detection of chemical and microbial hazards

novel strategies for process control

quality and safety monitoring during food production, pre-processing, processing, storage, and distribution

quality assurance and risk assessment of microbial and chemical hazards

sensor development, validation, and performance

shelf-life, quality degradation kinetics, and predictive microbiology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about methods and strategies for maintaining, monitoring, and improving food quality and safety throughout the supply chain.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the food safety and quality control, automation of food processing and monitoring, digitalization of the food supply chain, and ensuring food integrity, in alignment with SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Food Safety and Quality Control section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on food safety, quality assurance and control, or related topics such as approaches to ensuring food integrity, automation of food processing and monitoring, and digitalization of the food supply chain. Studies that primarily address general scientific concepts, unrelated disciplines, or those with insufficient relevance to food safety and quality control will be considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of food science and technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.