Scope

The Environmental Degradation of Materials section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of environmental impacts on the degradation of various materials.

Led by Professor Guang-Ling Song from Southern University of Science and Technology, the Environmental Degradation of Materials section welcomes submissions in the various domains of materials science, which connect fundamental and applied work in areas such as corrosion and prevention, surface science and engineering, coatings, and environment-induced deterioration of materials.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

automatic monitoring of long-term corrosion or degradation, particularly in remote districts or under extreme conditions

biodegradation and biocompatibility of implants

coatings and surface treatments (including functionalization of surface and coatings)

corrosion of materials in complicated industrial conditions or service environments

corrosion-prevention technology and design (including intelligent protection)

corrosion simulation, acceleration, and prediction

degradation of advanced materials (including high-strength metals, high-entropy alloys, functional and/or intelligent materials)

degradation of materials under extreme conditions (e.g., pH, temperature, radiation-exposure)

development of corrosion-resistant alloys

new understandings of material degradation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the response of materials to various environments, the damage to materials after reacting with environments, and the development of corrosion-resistant materials and technologies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the environmental degradation of materials, corrosion prevention, and development of corrosion-resistant technologies in alignment with SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Environmental Degradation of Materials does not consider studies focusing solely on the impact of materials degradation on the environment and environmental remediation, as they are better suited to other specialized journals. However, research related to the development of corrosion-resistant materials and technologies that support responsible consumption and production, as well as industry, innovation, and infrastructure, are within the scope of this section. Additionally, studies centered on nuclear energy or thermal testing are not considered within the scope of this section, as they are more appropriate for other specialized journals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of materials science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.