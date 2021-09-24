Main content

Specialty chief editor nicola maria pugno University of Trento Trento , Italy Specialty Chief Editor Mechanics of Materials

Scope Our section aims to be a comprehensive specialty covering the frontiers of the mechanics of materials, including structures and systems.

Mechanics of Materials is open for submissions on various approaches: from theory, numerical simulations to experiments in the nano, micro or macro scales, together with multi-scale studies. Furthermore, we encourage articles on multiphase and multifunctional materials that are emerging topics with a significant potential.



Our main areas comprise solid mechanics, adhesion, fracture mechanics, fatigue, dynamic fracture, plasticity, dislocations, nanomechanics, bio-inspired mechanics, mechanics of biological and soft materials, friction, lubrication and wear, thus tribology and nanotribology.



The applications of the above areas are various: from novel devices, e.g. nano- and microelectromechanical systems (NEMS and MEMS), to the discovery of materials with yet unknown mechanical properties.



We do not restrict our scope by material type, therefore we operate in close collaboration with the other specialty sections in Frontiers in Materials. Topics on carbon materials, e.g. nanotube and graphene, are shared with our Carbon Based Materials section."



Manuscripts that focus on the mechanical engineering properties and/or structural integrity of new solid materials and new engineered structures would be more relevant to the Solid and Structural Mechanics section within Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering. Frontiers in Materials is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Mater.

Abbreviation fmats

Electronic ISSN 2296-8016

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), CLOCKSS

Impact 3.985 Impact Factor 3.7 CiteScore

Submission Mechanics of Materials welcomes submissions of the following article types: Correction, Editorial, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Mechanics of Materials, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

