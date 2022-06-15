Scope

The Mechanics of Materials section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the frontiers of materials mechanics, including structures and systems.

Led by Professor Nicola Pugno from the University of Trento, the Mechanics of Materials section welcomes submissions in various domains of materials mechanics, which connect theoretical, numerical, and experimental approaches to advance the understanding of this field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adhesion

AI material mechanical design and optimization

bio-inspired mechanics

dislocations

dynamic fracture

fatigue

friction, lubrication, and wear

mechanics of biological and soft materials

nanomechanics

plasticity

solid mechanics

tribology and nanotribology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanics of materials, ranging from nano to macro scales, as well as multi-scale studies. The section also encourages articles on multiphase and multifunctional materials, which are emerging topics with significant potential. The applications of these areas are diverse, from novel devices such as nano- and microelectromechanical systems (NEMS and MEMS) to the discovery of materials with yet unknown mechanical properties. The Mechanics of Materials section collaborates closely with other specialty sections in Frontiers in Materials, and shares topics on carbon materials, such as nanotubes and graphene, with the Carbon-Based Materials section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of materials mechanics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.