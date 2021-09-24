Main content

Specialty chief editor vincent g harris Northeastern University Boston , United States Specialty Chief Editor Quantum Materials

Scope The Quantum Materials section publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research advancing the field of quantum materials and related quantum effects. Quantum materials are characterized as having unique properties stemming from their finite size, surfaces and interfaces, and quantum mechanical properties related to spin, charge, and orbital nature. Systems include, but are not limited to: Superconducting Materials - unconventional superconductors, cuprates, iron-based systems, heavy fermion superconductors, other novel superconductors

Correlated Electron Materials - Mott insulators, magnetism in correlated electron systems, colossal magnetoresistance, multiferroicity and multiferroics, spin ices

Topological Quantum Materials - topological insulators & topological superconductors, Dirac semimetals and Weyl semimetals, magnetic topological insulators, heterostructures and devices

Atomic layer materials - graphene, hexa-boronitride, molybdenum disulphide Of particular interest are studies that highlight advances in quantum materials for specific technological applications such as the development of atomic clocks, telecommunication/navigation, quantum computing, quantum memory, spin batteries, spintronics, photovoltaics and various sensing and imaging modalities. The scope of this section is not restricted to applied work, therefore, it operates in close collaboration with our sister Journal, Frontiers in Physics. Frontiers in Materials is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Mater.

Abbreviation fmats

Electronic ISSN 2296-8016

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), CLOCKSS

Impact 3.985 Impact Factor 3.7 CiteScore

Submission Quantum Materials welcomes submissions of the following article types: Correction, Editorial, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Quantum Materials, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

