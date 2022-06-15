Scope

Quantum materials are those whose properties cannot be thoroughly explained within the framework of classical deterministic theories where individual particles through electron confinement, collective quasiparticle excitations, and many-body interactions express their quantum behavior as superconductivity, quantum fluctuations, entanglement & superposition, quantum tunneling, and superfluidity, among others; these effects often occur at nanoscales, ultralow temperatures, ultrahigh pressures, or ultrashort time durations.

Led by Professor Gang Cao from the University of Colorado Boulder, the Quantum Materials section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of quantum materials, their quantum effects, and their role in spurring new quantum applications and technologies.

The Quantum Materials section welcomes submissions in the various domains of quantum materials research, which connect fundamental and applied aspects of the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

2-D materials: graphene, borophene, silicene, MXenes, hexa-boron nitride, molybdenum di-sulphide, etc.

correlated electron materials: Mott insulators, magnetism in correlated electron systems, colossal magnetoresistance, multiferroicity and multiferroics, and novel spin systems (e.g., spin ices, etc.)

superconducting materials: unconventional superconductors, cuprates, iron-based systems, heavy fermion superconductors, and other novel superconductors

topological quantum materials: topological insulators and topological superconductors, Dirac semimetals and Weyl semimetals, magnetic topological insulators, heterostructures and devices

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge of the unique behavior (i.e. entanglement, superposition, tunnelling, spin-orbit interactions, etc.) of quantum materials and their correlation with quantum technologies such as quantum computing, teleportation, telecommunication/navigation, encryption, sensing, and new modalities of electronics such as spintronics, spin-orbitronics, caloritronics, magnonics, twistronics, and valleytronics, among others, that provide effective driving forces to global commercial markets.