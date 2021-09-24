Main content

Specialty chief editor peide ye Purdue University West Lafayette , United States Specialty Chief Editor Semiconducting Materials and Devices

Scope The Semiconducting Materials and Devices section publishes high-quality research related to fundamental and applied, as well as experimental and theoretical, studies of novel semiconducting materials and their role in the fabrication of electronic, magnetic and photonic devices. Topics include, but are not limited to: • High-mobility and alternative substrates (SiGe, Ge, III-V and III-N, SiC, etc.) and their dielectric integration and devices • Organic semiconductors and their devices • Oxide semiconductors and their devices • Hybrid semiconductor materials and their devices • Fabrication and processing, including nanofabrication and novel analytical techniques • 2D materials and devices and their interfaces • Nanowires, nanotubes, and graphene and their dielectric integration • Computational modelling/simulations • Steep slope logic devices including negative capacitance gates, ferroelectric HfO2, tunnel FETs • Non-volatile memory materials, including their application to neuromorphic computing • Computational modelling/simulations on all novel materials and their devices All studies must present an advance in the rational materials design, characterization, or synthesis of these materials. Studies that simply make use of well-known materials or routine methodologies do not fall within the scope of this section. Frontiers in Materials is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Mater.

Abbreviation fmats

Electronic ISSN 2296-8016

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), CLOCKSS

Impact 3.985 Impact Factor 3.7 CiteScore

Submission Semiconducting Materials and Devices welcomes submissions of the following article types: Correction, Editorial, Erratum, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Semiconducting Materials and Devices, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.