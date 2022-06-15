Scope

The Semiconducting Materials and Devices section is committed to publishing research centered on the investigation and application of novel semiconducting materials in electronic, magnetic, photonic, thermal and mechanic devices.

Under the guidance of Professor Peide Ye from Purdue University, the Semiconducting Materials and Devices section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of semiconducting materials, connecting fundamental and applied research with experimental and theoretical studies.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

2D and 1D van der Waals materials and devices and their interfaces

computational modelling/simulations

fabrication and processing, including nanofabrication and novel analytical techniques

high-mobility and alternative substrates and their dielectric integration and devices

hybrid semiconductor materials and their devices

MEMs and NEMs related materials and devices

nanowires, nanotubes, and graphene and their dielectric integration and devices

non-volatile memory materials, including their applications to neuromorphic computing, in-memory computing and other AI related technologies

organic semiconductors and their devices

oxide semiconductors and their devices

steep slope logic devices including tunnel FETs, negative capacitance gates, ferroelectric FETs with HZO, AlScN and other novel ferroelectric gates

thermal and thermo-electric materials and devices

Submissions should offer comprehensive knowledge about the rational design, characterization, or synthesis of semiconducting materials. Studies that merely utilize well-known materials or routine methodologies are not considered within the scope of this section.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Semiconducting Materials and Devices section does not consider studies that simply make use of well-known materials or routine methodologies, lack a clear focus on semiconducting materials or devices, or are unrelated to the development, characterization, or application of these materials and devices.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Semiconducting Materials and Devices to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.