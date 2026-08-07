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Original Research

Published on 29 Jul 2026

Health-Related quality of life in Russian children with inflammatory bowel disease is comparable across disease types and treatment modalities

in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition

  • Yuen Kai Lim
  • Alexandre V. Gorelov
  • Ekaterina A. Yablokova
  • Elena V. Borisova
  • Victoria S. Krikun
  • Svetlana B. Krutikhina
  • Irina V. Ozerskaia
  • Maria A. Kudryashova
  • Angelina V. Polyanskaya
  • Svetlana N. Chebysheva
Frontiers in Pediatrics
doi 10.3389/fped.2026.1908855
  • 434 views