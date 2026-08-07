Frontiers in Pediatrics

Case Report
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
Majocchi's granuloma of the scalp caused by Trichophyton tonsurans in an immunosuppressed adolescent with Crohn's disease: a case report
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Case Report
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Case Report
Accepted on 06 Aug 2026
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Case Report
Accepted on 05 Aug 2026
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Original Research
Accepted on 05 Aug 2026
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Original Research
Accepted on 03 Aug 2026
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Original Research
Published on 03 Aug 2026
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Review
Accepted on 31 Jul 2026
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Original Research
Accepted on 31 Jul 2026
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Review
Published on 30 Jul 2026
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Review
Published on 30 Jul 2026
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Review
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Case Report
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Original Research
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Original Research
Accepted on 28 Jul 2026
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Original Research
Accepted on 24 Jul 2026
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Case Report
Published on 23 Jul 2026
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Systematic Review
Accepted on 22 Jul 2026
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Original Research
Published on 22 Jul 2026
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Case Report
Published on 22 Jul 2026
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Case Report
Published on 22 Jul 2026
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Correction
Published on 22 Jul 2026
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Case Report
Published on 20 Jul 2026
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Case Report
Published on 16 Jul 2026
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Brief Research Report
Published on 15 Jul 2026
in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition