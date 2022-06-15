Scope

The Condensed Matter Physics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the fundamental and applied aspects of condensed matter and materials physics.

Led by Dr. James Sauls from Louisiana State University and Dr. Matthias Eschrig from the University of Greifswald, the Condensed Matter Physics section welcomes submissions in various domains of condensed matter physics, which connect theoretical, experimental, and practical aspects of the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

amorphous and magnetic semiconductors

clusters, fullerenes, graphene, and nanotubes

electronic structure and strongly correlated systems

ferroelectricity and related phenomena

lattice dynamics, phonons, and polarons

low-dimensional systems including thin films

magnetism and spin-dependent transport

mechanical, and electrical properties of condensed matter

metal-insulator transitions, heavy fermions, and topological insulators

nanostructured and layered materials

optical, mechanical, and electrical properties of condensed matter

phase transitions

photonics and metamaterials

semiconducting systems

soft materials and polymers

structural, electronic, magnetic, and optical properties of condensed matter

superfluidity and superconductivity

surface and nanoscale physics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of condensed matter physics, covering a wide range of topics and phenomena.

The Condensed Matter Physics section does not consider submissions that are unrelated to the fundamental properties and behavior of condensed matter systems. Studies that primarily focus on biological, chemical, or engineering aspects without a strong connection to condensed matter physics are excluded. However, research that supports and advances the goal of industry, innovation, and infrastructure, while maintaining a clear theoretical or experimental basis in condensed matter physics, is considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of condensed matter physics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.