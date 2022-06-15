Scope

The Fusion Plasma Physics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the latest advancements in high-temperature plasma physics and fusion research.

Led by Dr. Satyabrata Kar from Queen's University Belfast, the Fusion Plasma Physics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of plasma physics, which connect diverse research areas to advance the understanding of high-temperature plasmas.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

high intensity laser-driven plasmas

inertial confinement fusion

laboratory based fusion plasma

magnetic confinement fusion

plasma based accelerators and secondary radiation sources

relativistic plasmas and high-field phenomena

warm dense matter and laboratory astrophysics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the experimental and theoretical aspects of high-temperature plasma research.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the fusion plasma physics, high-temperature plasma research, and related domains, contributing to SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plasma physics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.