Scope

The Interdisciplinary Physics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the connections between various branches of physics.

Led by Prof. Alex Hansen from Norwegian University of Science and Technology, the Interdisciplinary Physics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of interdisciplinary physics, which encompass the intersections between experimental, computational, and theoretical physics.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance:

environmental physics

granular matter

information and communication theory

non-linear systems

physics of fracture

physics relevant to industrial and technological research and development (SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities; SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production; SDG 13: Climate Action)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interdisciplinary aspects of physics, emphasizing the integration of different branches and their applications.

The Interdisciplinary Physics section does not consider submissions focused on topics that fall outside the scope of interdisciplinary physics and are more suited to specialized sections within their respective fields. Furthermore, manuscripts without a strong focus on physics but with relevance to the in-scope areas, such as acoustics, environmental physics, fluid dynamics, granular matter, information and communication theory, non-linear systems, physics of fracture, and physics relevant to industrial and technological research and development, may be considered for transfer to more appropriate journals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of interdisciplinary physics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.