Scope

The Statistical and Computational Physics section is dedicated to publishing high-quality research that focuses on the study of systems with a large number of individual constituents or degrees of freedom, large-scale disorder, complex geometries, and random structures, as well as the computational methods required to address these systems.

Led by Dr. José Andrade Jr. from the Federal University of Ceará and Dr. Marcel Filoche from the École Supérieure de Physique et de Chimie Industrielles de la Ville de Paris, this section welcomes submissions from various domains of physics that connect diverse research perspectives and tackle challenges in this field.

Topics within the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

biological, ecological, and living systems

disordered and complex systems, fractal structures, and scale invariance

dynamical systems and chaos

many-body physics

Monte-Carlo techniques

multi-scale approaches and their physical foundations

non-equilibrium and equilibrium thermodynamics

statistical mechanics and statistical physics

Critical phenomena and phase transitions

Submissions should provide in-depth insights and significantly advance the understanding of statistical and computational physics. The section prioritizes work that establishes strong connections to these fields, ensuring relevance and impact. Submissions primarily focused on unrelated disciplines, such as computer science or applied mathematics, without clear contributions to the core areas of statistical and computational physics, will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of physics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.