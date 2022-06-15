Scope

The Cognition section is dedicated to publishing research focused on enriching our comprehension of human cognition and behavior. It covers all aspects of human cognition, encompassing a broad spectrum from fundamental sensory and motor processes up to complex cognitive functions like reasoning, executive control and motivation, among others, while also considering cross-cultural differences in those cognitive functions.

Led by Prof. Antonino Vallesi from the University of Padua, the Cognition section welcomes submissions in various domains of cognitive studies, which connect diverse aspects of human cognitive processes and behavioral patterns.

Topics considered in the scope of this section concern all aspects of cognition, including:

attention and executive control

decision making

emerging research areas related to cognition

interdisciplinary approaches with a focus on cognitive aspects

language

learning and memory

motivation and emotion regulation

reasoning and complex thinking

sensory, perceptual and motor processes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the functioning of human cognition and behavior, emphasizing theoretical, experimental, methodological, and applied perspectives. Proposed articles may use diverse methodologies and approaches, such as those typical of experimental psychology, brain imaging, electrophysiology, neuromodulation, neuropsychology, neuropharmacology, machine learning, AI, computational modeling, systematic reviews and meta-analyses and any combination of them, as long as they contribute to advancing our knowledge of human cognition. Interdisciplinary perspectives are strongly encouraged.

Furthermore, research delving into diverse cultural contexts, minority groups, and extending beyond the conventional ""WEIRD"" societies is also welcomed. The Cognition section regularly features Research Topics centered on emerging and swiftly progressing areas with a focus on human cognition and behavior. Submitted articles will be selected based on the scientific rigor and the degree of theoretical and/or empirical insight and innovation.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 5: Gender Equality, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities.

The Cognition section does not consider submissions focused on cultural studies, as these topics fall outside the scope of cognitive psychology. Studies that do not have a strong emphasis on cognitive processes or lack a fundamental basis in psychological theories, principles and methodologies will not typically be considered for this section.

The Cognition section welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Registered Report, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code and, last but not least, registered reports.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cognitive studies to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.