Scope

The Decision Neuroscience section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interdisciplinary study of decision-making processes in animals and humans.

Led by Prof. Carolyn Yoon, University of Michigan, the Decision Neuroscience section welcomes submissions in the various domains of decision neuroscience, which connect diverse fields such as psychology, economics, and statistics to enhance our understanding of decision-making.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

affective science

animal neurophysiology

behavioral decision making

behavioral economics

behavioral neuroscience

computational neuroscience

game theory

neuroeconomics

social neuroscience

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the acquisition and processing of information related to decision-making using research methods such as behavioral, brain stimulation, functional neuroimaging, EEG, MEG, neurobiological and pharmacological experiments, lesion, structural neuroimaging and genetic and computational studies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Decision Neuroscience section does not consider submissions focusing solely on medical treatment, therapy, patient care, or health management. However, submissions that investigate the neural and cognitive processes underlying decision-making in the context of these topics, and how they relate to the interdisciplinary study of decision-making processes in animals and humans, are welcome. The section's primary focus remains on the acquisition and processing of information related to decision-making in social or non-social contexts, and how these processes lead to different types of rewards.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of decision neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.