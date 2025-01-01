marios argyrides
Neapolis University
Paphos, Cyprus
Community Reviewer
Eating Behavior
Neapolis University
Paphos, Cyprus
Community Reviewer
Eating Behavior
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
New Brunswick, United States
Community Reviewer
Eating Behavior
Autonomous University of Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Eating Behavior
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
St. Paul, United States
Community Reviewer
Eating Behavior
Cardiff University
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Eating Behavior
Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH)
Oslo, Norway
Community Reviewer
Eating Behavior
InsideOut Institute, The University of Sydney
Camperdown, Australia
Community Reviewer
Eating Behavior
College of Medicine, Drexel University
Philadelphia, United States
Community Reviewer
Eating Behavior
Long Island University - Post Campus
Brookville, United States
Community Reviewer
Eating Behavior
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Philadelphia, United States
Community Reviewer
Eating Behavior
Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM)
Paris, France
Community Reviewer
Eating Behavior
University of Leeds
Leeds, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Eating Behavior
Western University
London, Canada
Community Reviewer
Eating Behavior
Gilbert and Rose-Mary Chagoury School of Medicine, Lebanese American Univeristy
Byblos, Lebanon
Community Reviewer
Eating Behavior
NourishED Resarch Foundation
Boulder, United States
Community Reviewer
Eating Behavior
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas, United States
Community Reviewer
Eating Behavior