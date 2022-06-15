The University of Texas at Arlington College of Education

Scope

The Educational Psychology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of human cognition, learning, motivation, and beliefs about learning applied to education.

Led by Dr. Douglas F Kauffman, the Educational Psychology section welcomes submissions in various domains of educational psychology, which connect diverse disciplines to enhance the study of learning and motivation.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications of research and theory on attention's influence on learning

applications of research and theories of cognitive psychology related to learning

applications of research on biological factors as they relate to student learning

assessment of human learning, exceptionality, achievement, and aptitude

issues relating to human development across the lifespan as they apply to educational settings

research and theory of psychological constructs comprising motivation, implicit beliefs about learning, achievement goals, and goal orientation

scholarship and research relating to how learning is impacted, advanced, or influenced by diversity, equity, and inclusion

scholarship relating to educational psychology in the professions, including research on the training of educational psychologists practicing in applied settings

the history of the educational psychology field, including reviews of important theoretical perspectives or important researchers

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the core principles of educational psychology, focusing on human cognition, learning, motivation, and beliefs about learning.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 4: Quality Education, by promoting inclusive and equitable learning opportunities, enhancing educational outcomes, and fostering lifelong learning for all.

Submissions on applied topics will be considered out of scope, unless they explicitly demonstrate or reference core principles of educational psychology. This includes:

Artificial Intelligence

business

digital technology

elementary education

engineering

healthcare and patient management

marketing and branding

medicine

reading

sustainable development

Additionally. submissions focusing on vocational fields fall outside the purview of this section, such as:

digital education

entrepreneurship education

higher education

language learning

teacher training

Other topics that are considered beyond the section scope (unless it is clearly demonstrated that human cognition, learning, motivation, and/or beliefs about learning are the focus of the study) are:

career readiness

digital adeptness

distance learning

entrepreneurial tendencies

job satisfaction

pre-service teacher preparation

This multidisciplinary section was launched in 2010 and was cross-listed between Frontiers in Psychology and Frontiers in Education journals in 2019. To reflect the new direction of this section, the section has been featured exclusively in Frontiers in Psychology since March 2023. It is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of educational psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.