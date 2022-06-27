Main content

Scope As we move into the 21st century, the broad field of education is at a crossroad, facing challenges to adapt to an increasingly internationalized and diverse environment, instructional technology, new innovations in education, and an increasingly sophisticated understanding of the science of learning. Indeed, educational psychology is truly a multidisciplinary field, drawing on the best science from areas of the social sciences such as human development, education, sociology and anthropology, human factors and ergonomics, genetics and biopsychology, cognitive psychology, social psychology and quantitative psychology. The goal of Educational Psychology is to leverage the best science in all these relevant disciplines to better understand the psychology and practice of education.



We seek to represent all areas of educational psychology scholarship and practice. These areas include, but are not limited to:

- Assessment of human learning, exceptionality, achievement and aptitude, and

intelligence, including both practical/applied and theoretical aspects.

- The psychology of instruction, teaching and learning, both in formal and non-formal

settings.

- Applications of research and theory on memory to education.

- Applications of research and theory on cognitive psychology to education.

- Applications of research and theory on attention to education.

- Research and theory relating to motivation and goal orientation.

- Issues relating to human development across the lifespan, particularly as they apply to

educational settings.

- Applications of research on biological factors as they relate to education.

- Scholarship and research relating to diversity of all types, including:

- race, ethnicity and cultural diversity;

- gender, sex and sexual orientation;

- socioeconomic diversity, rurality and urbanicity;

- exceptionality, intellectual diversity and giftedness;

- physical disabilities;

- consequences of diversity, both positive and negative, including issues such as

prejudice and discrimination;

- implications for diversity in promoting best practices in education.

- Best practices in education and instruction, including:

- scientifically rigorous evaluations of new educational interventions/pedagogies;

- scientific comparisons of existing practices/pedagogies;

- meta-analyses of important educational innovations/practices/pedagogies.

- Scholarship relating to educational psychology in the professions, including research on

the training of educational psychologists practicing in applied settings.

- Advances in instructional design or empirical examinations of best practices in

instructional design.

- The history of the field of educational psychology, including reviews of important

The history of the field of educational psychology, including reviews of important

theoretical perspectives or important researchers (historically).

