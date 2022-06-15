Scope

The Environmental Psychology section is dedicated to publishing empirical studies and theoretical reflections focused on understanding the psychological processes involved in human interactions with built and natural environments.

Led by Dr. Francesco Aletta from University College London, UK, and Dr. Francesco Ruotolo from University of Campania “L. Vanvitelli”, Italy, the Environmental Psychology section welcomes submissions in various domains of environmental psychology and people-environment studies, which explore the connections between human behavior, cognition, emotion, and perception in relation to the socio-physical environment.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural and non-Western contexts, as well as qualitative and mixed-methods studies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, among others:

ambient environmental factors (e.g., noise, temperature, lighting, crowding, etc.) and their relation to human psychological processes and factors

evaluation and perception of built and natural landscapes

human health and wellbeing in relation to the socio-physical environment

place attachment, place identity, and sense of place

human relations to nature, natural resources, and non-human species

perception of and adaptation to global environmental phenomena (e.g., global warming, climate change, biodiversity loss, etc.)

public engagement and participation in environmental and planning decisions and policies, where psychological processes such as risk perception, attitudes, or behavioural intentions are central

psychological dimensions of sustainable lifestyles and choices (e.g., how identity, norms, affect, or cognition shape behavior related to consumption, mobility, and energy use), where the primary contribution is psychological rather than descriptive or policy-oriented

pro-environmental attitudes, norms, values, and identity as psychological drivers of behavior

psychological processes in specific behaviour settings (e.g., houses, schools, offices, hospitals, parks, neighbourhoods, etc.), where the focus is on generalizable psychological processes such as perception, restoration, crowding, or social interaction, rather than setting-specific operational findings

the socio-physical environment and human social interaction

virtual or simulated counterparts of the socio-physical environment

soundscape and sensory environments

blue and aquatic environments

immersive and virtual environments, including VR applications in environmental psychology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between human behavior, cognition, emotion, or perception and the socio-physical environment. A key requirement is that papers engage meaningfully with underlying psychological mechanisms, such as identity, norms, affect, perception, or cognition, rather than solely describing behaviors or outcomes.

The central criterion for this section is that the primary contribution must be psychological. Studies in domains such as consumption, mobility, tourism, workplace settings, or public participation may fall within scope when they clearly advance understanding of psychological processes, theory, or mechanisms. The same topics fall outside the scope when the primary framing is descriptive, economic, or policy-oriented, even when they relate to environmental issues.

While recognising the cross-cutting nature of all the 17 SD Goals of the UN Agenda 2030, and their equal importance as an integrated global policy agenda, the section welcomes in particular submissions which support and advance the understanding of human interactions with built and natural environments, promoting sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11), responsible consumption and production (SDG 12), climate action (SDG 13), and good health and well-being (SDG 3).

Topics outside of our scope include, but are not limited to:

business, finance, and economic growth as primary subject matter

consumer choice, eco-labels, and purchase intentions framed primarily from a marketing or economic perspective

policy evaluation or governance studies without a central psychological component

descriptive studies of behavior that do not engage with underlying psychological mechanisms such as identity, norms, perception, or affect.

Studies touching on tourism, transportation, workplace sustainability, agriculture, or consumption may be considered where psychological processes are the central contribution. Submissions focused primarily on environmental conditions, economic outcomes, or policy evaluation are not suitable for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the general public worldwide.