Scope

The Forensic and Legal Psychology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of psychological principles in legal contexts.

Led by Dr. Stefano Ferracuti from Sapienza University of Rome, the Forensic and Legal Psychology section encourages submissions that explore the various domains of forensic and legal psychology, connecting theoretical knowledge with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cognitive bias relevant to legal proceedings

cross-cultural aspects in forensic and legal psychology

ethical issues

eyewitness memory

forensic neuropsychology

forensic psychological assessment

gender violence

intimate partner abuse, child abuse, elder abuse, and other forms of domestic abuse

investigative interviewing

lie detection

malingering of symptoms

prison psychology and offender rehabilitation

psychological and forensic aspects in litigation and tort

psychological pathways to terrorism

psychopathy and antisocial personality

PTSD in forensic settings

risk assessment and risk management in offenders and patients, including adults, adolescents, and children

victimology

workplace violence

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of forensic and legal psychology, aiming to improve professional practice and contribute to social justice and human rights.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of Forensic and Legal Psychology and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by United Nations, in particular SDG 5 (Gender Equality), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions).

The Forensic and Legal Psychology section does not consider submissions focusing on medical treatment or virtual reality applications without a clear forensic or legal context. However, family studies may be considered if they are related to legal or forensic issues, such as domestic abuse or child custody disputes. Research that does not directly address the intersection of psychology with law or criminal justice remains outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Forensic and Legal Psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.