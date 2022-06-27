Main content

Specialty chief editor corine de ruiter Maastricht University Maastricht , Netherlands Specialty Chief Editor Forensic and Legal Psychology

Scope This specialty section accepts manuscripts reporting on both fundamental and applied research in forensic and legal psychology. The section is devoted to publishing forensic and legal psychology papers relevant to all fields of legal practice (criminal, civil, family, immigration, international). Thus, submissions may address all legal and forensic psychology topics, including but not limited to:



• Forensic psychological assessment

• Risk assessment and risk management in offenders/patients, including adults, adolescents and children

• Prison psychology, offender rehabilitation

• Psychopathy and antisocial personality

• Intimate partner abuse, child abuse, elder abuse, and other forms of domestic abuse

• Cross-cultural aspects in forensic and legal psychology

• Victimology • Eyewitness memory

• Investigative interviewing

• Malingering of symptoms

• Lie detection

• Forensic neuropsychology

• Cognitive bias relevant to legal proceedings

• Ethical issues



We welcome case reports and review papers (including meta-analyses) as well as scholarly contributions on professional, training and policy issues. Multidisciplinary contributions are particularly encouraged. We favor rigorous evaluations of innovative approaches to the assessment and treatment of both victims and perpetrators of crime. Our aim is to promote the publication of high quality research and theoretical papers to further the goal of improving professional practice, in the service of social justice and human rights. Frontiers in Psychology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Psychol.

Abbreviation fpsyg

Electronic ISSN 1664-1078

Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, PsycINFO, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, Social Science Citation Index (SSCI), EBSCO, OpenAIRE, Zetoc

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 4.232 Impact Factor 4.0 CiteScore

