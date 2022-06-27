Main content

Scope The Media Psychology section of Frontiers in Psychology publishes high quality basic and applied research focused on media psychology, the scientific study of psychological processes as they relate to the consumption of different forms of media such as social media, television and film, smart phones, and the Internet. Media psychology is a growing subdiscipline in Psychology that aims to understand the psychological impact of people’s media use on their thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. This section accepts scholarly work that includes but is not limited to the psychological impact of the following. Areas Covered: - Social Media - Social Media - Video Games - Video Games - Misinformation - Misinformation - Disinformation - Disinformation - Human Computer Interaction - Human Computer Interaction - Smartphone Use - Smartphone Use - Virtual and Augmented Reality - Virtual and Augmented Reality - Artificial Intelligence - Artificial Intelligence - New and Emerging Technologies - New and Emerging Technologies - Traditional Media such as Television, Newspapers, and Film - Traditional Media such as Television, Newspapers, and Film - Educational Technologies - Educational Technologies Given that this a psychology journal, empirical and theoretical work published in this section should be focused on the impact that these various forms of media have on psychological processes rather than aspects of the media itself. We welcome the submission of papers that report on issues pertaining the ways in which media use affects people’s cognition, relationships, social interactions, personality, mental health, and well-being. Topics outside of our scope include but are not limited to: media consumption that focuses on the message or media rather than psychological processes, research that does not examine data generated by humans, and research that does not examine media. Frontiers in Psychology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Psychol.

Abbreviation fpsyg

Electronic ISSN 1664-1078

Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, PsycINFO, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, Social Science Citation Index (SSCI), EBSCO, OpenAIRE, Zetoc

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 4.232 Impact Factor 4.0 CiteScore

Submission Media Psychology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Media Psychology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

