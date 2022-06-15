Scope

The Media Psychology section is committed to publishing research focused on the psychological aspects of media consumption and its impact on individuals.

Media Psychology section encourages submissions in various domains of media psychology, which connect the understanding of psychological processes with the effects of media use.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

artificial intelligence

disinformation

educational technologies

human computer interaction

misinformation

new and emerging technologies

smartphone use

social media

traditional media such as television, newspapers, and film

video games

virtual and augmented reality

Submissions should offer comprehensive knowledge about the influence of diverse forms of media on psychological processes, cognition, relationships, social interactions, personality, mental health, and well-being.

The Media Psychology section does not consider for publication submissions from topics outside our scope, including but not limited to:

research that does not examine human-generated data

scholarship on media consumption focusing on the message or media content without considering psychological processes

studies that do not emphasize the psychological aspects of media consumption or production

submissions focused on safety management, industrial development, or societal attitudes unrelated to psychological processes and media

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Media Psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.