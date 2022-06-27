Main content

Specialty chief editor kirk warren brown Virginia Commonwealth University Richmond, United States Specialty Chief Editor Mindfulness

Scope The section casts a broad net in the topics it seeks to address, including but not limited to the phenomenology of mindfulness; objective measures of the phenomenon; etiology; cognitive, affective, neural, and social mechanisms of the effects of mindfulness on intrapersonal, interpersonal, and broader social outcomes; and novel approaches to mindfulness training and education. The methods used to study mindfulness are varied and this specialty section welcomes careful research that uses critical, experimental, and sophisticated non-experimental research designs and empirically validated tools to study mindfulness-related topics. Given the known limitations of self-report measures, authors making empirical contributions are encouraged to submit papers that use second-person (e.g., peer) or objective behavioral, neural, or other biological measures to accompany first-person reports. Articles in this section include: • Theoretical papers of scholarly value • Experimental studies, including lab-based experiments and randomized controlled trials • Observational studies • (Intensive) longitudinal studies, including those using traditional, ecological momentary assessment, and passive sensing approaches • Meta-analyses and systematic reviews This section also welcomes replication studies, advanced methodological guidance, user-friendly tutorials, and presentation of advances in methods amenable to the conduct of mindfulness research. Pre-registration of empirical studies is strongly encouraged, as is sampling from diverse and underrepresented populations. Submissions may concern either basic or applied research; the latter must be grounded in major themes, concepts, or theories in psychology and related disciplines, including cognitive science, neuroscience, medicine, and philosophy. Interdisciplinary research is very welcome. Frontiers in Psychology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Psychol.

Abbreviation fpsyg

Electronic ISSN 1664-1078

Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, PsycINFO, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, Social Science Citation Index (SSCI), EBSCO, OpenAIRE, Zetoc

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 4.232 Impact Factor 4.0 CiteScore

