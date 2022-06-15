Scope

Movement Science section of Frontiers in Psychology aims to provide a platform for innovative and interdisciplinary research that promotes our understanding of the multifaceted nature of motor performance. Interdisciplinary characteristics of scientific investigation are therefore encouraged.

This section publishes high-quality studies in the areas of motor control and learning, social psychology of human movement, maturational and developmental aspects of posture, scientific debates about different movement theories, and technologies for measuring and recordings of biological signals.

Submissions to the section may include:

• Research based on the use of most recent technologies allowing simultaneous recordings of biological signals (kinematic and dynamic of body and eye movements, muscle activities, ECG, EEG, evoked potentials, etc.) coupled with psychological testing during sport activities

• Maturational and developmental aspects of posture and movement control (including studies of sport-related experiences in childhood and beyond, as they may exert an important influence on psychological development and future personality)

• The development of new artificial tools (such as those offered by virtual reality and neuro-feedback training)

• The importance of stress-related mechanisms in the accomplishment of high performance

• Scientific debates about different movement theories, including but not limited to: the equilibrium point hypothesis, the self-organizing dynamic pattern, the embodied cognition theory linking perception, action and emotion, and the mirror neuron concept

• Exploration of the intersection between movement and artistic expressions to provide insights into the movement aspects, the cognitive and emotional dimensions of movement in art, and the reciprocal influences between movement and artistic expression.

The section welcomes both experimental and non-experimental designs, incorporating psychological, neurophysiological, physiological, and biomechanical analyses to gain insights into the underlying mechanisms of movement behavior. Additionally, studies examining the impact of physical activity on psychological functioning are also of interest. Manuscripts that lack special attention to mechanisms are considered out of scope for this section.

The Specialty Section was launched in 2010 with Movement Science and Sport Psychology as the title, cross-listed between Frontiers in Psychology and Frontiers in Sports and Active Living journals. To reflect the new direction of this section, the section is renamed to Movement Science in June 2023 and featured exclusively in Frontiers in Psychology.