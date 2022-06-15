Scope

The Movement Science section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of motor performance through interdisciplinary approaches.

Led by Dr. Guy Cheron from Université Libre de Bruxelles, the Movement Science section welcomes submissions in various domains of movement science, which aim to enhance the comprehension of the multifaceted nature of motor performance.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

development of new artificial tools, such as virtual reality and neuro-feedback training

exploration of the intersection between movement, connoisseurship, and artistic expressions

importance of stress-related mechanisms in achieving high performance

maturational and developmental aspects of posture and movement control

research using recent technologies for simultaneous recordings of biological signals during sport activities

scientific debates about different movement theories

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the underlying mechanisms of movement behavior and the impact of physical activity on psychological functioning.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of motor performance, movement science, and physical activity's impact on psychological functioning, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 4 (Quality Education).

The Movement Science section does not consider manuscripts that lack special attention to mechanisms. However, submissions focusing on general psychology and mental health, pain management and treatment, education and coaching, or medical conditions and treatments may be considered if they have a fundamental basis in biomechanics, motor control, or physiological aspects of human movement.

The Specialty Section was launched in 2010 with Movement Science and Sport Psychology as the title, cross-listed between Frontiers in Psychology and Frontiers in Sports and Active Living journals. To reflect the new direction of this section, the section was renamed to Movement Science in June 2023 and featured exclusively in Frontiers in Psychology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of movement science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.