ibrahim h. acar
Özyeğin University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Psychology
Özyeğin University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Psychology
University of Milano-Bicocca
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Psychology
Facultad de Ciencias de la Salud, Universidad Panamericana
Mexico City, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Psychology
Division of Nursing Sciences and Reproductive Health, Department of Health, Medicine and Caring Sciences, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Linköping University
Linköping, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Psychology
University of Rome Tor Vergata
Roma, Italy
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Psychology
University of Calgary
Calgary, Canada
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Psychology
Department of Psychology, University of Milano-Bicocca
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Psychology
Singapore University of Social Sciences
Singapore, Singapore
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Psychology
Department of Psychology, University of Milan-Bicocca
Milano, Italy
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Psychology
Department of Psychological, Pedagogical and Educational Sciences, University of Palermo
Palermo, Italy
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Psychology
University of Arkansas
Fayetteville, United States
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Psychology
University of Salamanca
Salamanca, Spain
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Psychology
Department of Biomedical, Metabolic and Neural Sciences, University of Modena and Reggio Emilia
Modena, Italy
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Psychology
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Psychology
University of Liverpool
Liverpool, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Psychology
Department of Medicine and Surgery, University of Parma
Parma, Italy
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Psychology