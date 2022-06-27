Main content

Specialty chief editor rufin vanrullen Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) Paris , France Specialty Chief Editor Perception Science

Scope This specialty section is devoted to understanding perception and sensory cognition from an interdisciplinary perspective. This includes experimental studies, both fundamental and clinical, in humans and animals, using psychophysical methods, electrophysiology or brain imaging. We also encourage submission of computational studies that further our understanding of perception based on computational neuroscience, AI (artificial intelligence) or mathematical models. Methodological contributions describing new advances in perceptual data collection or analysis are welcome. Theory and viewpoint papers can be considered, if motivated by rigorous scientific arguments. Areas covered by this section include (but are not limited to): • visual, auditory, tactile, olfactory, taste perception • sensory cognition and attention • multisensory integration • human, animal, and computational models of perception • cognitive neuroscience of perception • experimental psychology and psychophysics • development and age-related decline of perceptual abilities • perceptual deficits and sensory rehabilitation • individual differences Our interdisciplinary focus implies that we are also interested in: • theories of perception • computational perception, artificial perception • comparisons of human/biological and machine perception All submissions should make a strong contribution to basic, clinical or applied science. Empirical studies should demonstrate methodological and statistical rigor, with explicit motivation for the choice of sample size, and appropriate reports of effect size and sample variability (standard deviation, standard error, confidence intervals, error bars, etc.). Frontiers in Psychology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Psychol.

Abbreviation fpsyg

Electronic ISSN 1664-1078

Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, PsycINFO, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, Social Science Citation Index (SSCI), EBSCO, OpenAIRE, Zetoc

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 4.232 Impact Factor 4.0 CiteScore

Submission Perception Science welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Registered Report, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Perception Science, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

