Scope

The Psychopathology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding cognitive, affective, and brain-related mechanisms contributing to psychological suffering.

Led by Dr. Xavier Noel from Université libre de Bruxelles and Dr. Antoine Bechara from the University of Southern California, the Psychopathology section welcomes submissions in various domains of psychopathology, which explore the connections between cognitive neuropsychology, clinical psychology, experimental psychology, social psychology, and brain sciences.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

abnormal psychology across the lifespan

behavioural addictions: e.g., social media, gambling, eating addiction

cognitive abilities

diagnostic approaches (dimensionality, categories)

motivation

personality studies

prevention strategies

psychometric models

social cognition

substance use disorders

treatment methods

trauma research

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between these topics and their application to human psychopathology.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the understanding of cognitive, affective, and brain-related mechanisms contributing to psychological suffering, as well as the development of diagnostic approaches, treatment methods, and prevention strategies in psychopathology, in alignment with SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Psychopathology section considers submissions focusing on medical treatments, only if it relates to psychopathological issues or mental health. Topics involving healthcare worker experiences, without a connection to psychopathology, are not considered. Sensory information unrelated to psychopathology, or parenting without a foundation in mental health, are also not considered. Studies should have a foundation in the understanding or treatment of psychopathological or mental health conditions. For example, epilepsy as a standalone topic is also excluded, unless it is directly related to cognitive, affective, and brain-related mechanisms contributing to psychological suffering.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of psychopathology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.