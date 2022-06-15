Scope

The Quantitative Psychology and Measurement section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing best practices in quantitative methods and measurement within social and behavioral sciences.

Led by Dr. Pietro Cipresso from the University of Turin, the Quantitative Psychology and Measurement section welcomes submissions in various domains of quantitative psychology, which connect theory and practice to enhance research outcomes in the social sciences.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

best practices in quantitative data analysis

design of quantitative research studies

excellence in application of quantitative methods and measurement in substantive areas of broad interest

integrating quantitative methods in mixed-methods designs

measurement of human attributes

modern perspectives on quantitative methods application

progressive measurement methodologies

quantitative methods in policy analysis and program evaluation

statistical and mathematical modeling of psychological or behavioral processes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of best practices in quantitative methods and measurement to answer important questions in substantive areas of social sciences.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

The Quantitative Psychology and Measurement section does not consider submissions focusing solely on healthcare management, marketing and consumer behavior, public policy and governance, human resources and job satisfaction, or education and training programs without a clear connection to quantitative psychological research and measurement methodologies.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of quantitative psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.