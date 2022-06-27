Main content

Specialty chief editor pietro cipresso Department of Psychology, University of Turin Turin , Italy Specialty Chief Editor Quantitative Psychology and Measurement

Scope The section publishes contributions to the theory and use of best practices in quantitative methods and measurement applied to research in the social and behavioral sciences and related disciplines. We welcome articles on all aspects of quantitative psychology and measurement, including, but not limited to:



• best practices in quantitative analysis of data

• the design of quantitative research studies

• modern perspectives on the application of quantitative methods

• best practices in integrating quantitative methods to mixed-methods designs

• applications of quantitative methods to policy analysis and program evaluation

• the study of methods and techniques for the measurement of human attributes,

• the statistical and mathematical modeling of psychological or behavioral processes,

• applications of progressive measurement methodologies

• exemplars of excellence in application of quantitative methods and measurement to substantive areas of broad interest.



Quantitative Psychology and Measurement is particularly interested in articles that motivate social scientists to utilize best practices. Articles of this sort can include narrative reviews and/or comparisons of existing methodologies, introduction of new methodologies that provide demonstrably better outcomes than existing methodologies, authoritative empirical comparisons of existing methodologies, and articles that serve as exemplars of applied best practices in quantitative methods and measurement to answer important questions in substantive areas of social sciences.



Finally, we offer this specialty section as a forum for the highest quality discussion of the state of quantitative psychology, particularly how to recruit, train, and retain scholars specializing in this important area of the field.



Ultimately, our goal is to improve outcomes for individuals and society by providing scientists better quantitative methodologies. Frontiers in Psychology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Psychol.

Abbreviation fpsyg

Electronic ISSN 1664-1078

Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, PsycINFO, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, Social Science Citation Index (SSCI), EBSCO, OpenAIRE, Zetoc

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 4.232 Impact Factor 4.0 CiteScore

