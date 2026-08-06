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62 articles

articles

Original Research

Published on 23 Mar 2026

Effect of tequila vinasse irrigation on soil physicochemical properties, heavy metals, and bacterial communities in soils cultivated with Agave tequilana

in Soil Biology, Ecosystems and Biodiversity

  • Marycarmen Verduzco Garibay
  • Alberto Fernández del Castillo
  • Diego Díaz-Vázquez
  • Martín Esteban González-López
  • Carlos Yebra-Montes
  • Osiris Díaz-Torres
  • Diego A. Tuesta-Popolizio
  • Adriana Pacheco
  • Sarah Forrester
  • Misael Sebastián Gradilla-Hernández
Frontiers in Soil Science
doi 10.3389/fsoil.2026.1771015
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