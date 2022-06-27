Mission & scope

Frontiers in Sports and Active Living publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research that advances our understanding of all aspects of sports, physical activity, exercise training; in other words, of active living, of non-sedentary behavior. Field Chief Editors Grégoire Millet (Institute of Sport Sciences, University of Lausanne) and Richard Giulianotti (Loughborough University) are supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international researchers. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics, policy makers and the public worldwide.

Physical inactivity is now the fourth leading cause of death worldwide. The deleterious effects of physical inactivity on health are well established and lead to many pathologies, from cardio-metabolic disorders to cardiovascular diseases. Physical activity and active living can counterbalance these effects, promoting both physical and mental well-being.

Sports, exercise and active living permeate all aspects of society. Being active and mobile is for physical health (Exercise is medicine), for mental health (Exercise is happiness), for learning (Exercise is education), for the economy (Exercise is business), for technological development (Exercise is innovation), and for the environment (Exercise for a clean planet), this journal expects to contribute to a sustainable world, joining forces within Frontiers.

To this end, Frontiers in Sports and Active Living has developed a number of specialties that clearly outline these research areas. The journal provides a platform for investigating the diverse options of being active, the pro and cons of each activity, from the most traditional ones to the recent e-sports. Ultimately, the journal seeks to catalyze progress by welcoming new ideas and approaches that are likely to shift paradigms in our understanding of the benefits of exercising and being active, regardless of gender, age, country, income or social environment.

Frontiers’ Research Topics are particularly suited to introduce new developments and directions in all aspects of sports, exercise and active living (www.frontiersin.org/about/RTGuidelines). Frontiers in Sports and Active Living will make use of the unique Frontiers platform for open-access publishing and research networking for scientists, which provides an equal opportunity to seek, share and create knowledge. The mission of Frontiers is to place publishing back in the hands of working scientists and to promote an interactive, fair, and efficient review process. Articles are peer-reviewed according to the Frontiers review guidelines, which evaluate manuscripts on objective editorial criteria.