Mission & scope

Frontiers in Sports and Active Living is a multidisciplinary journal which investigates all aspects of sports, physical activity, and active living.

Led by Field Chief Editors Prof Richard Giulianotti (Loughborough University, UK) and Prof Grégoire Millet (University of Lausanne, Switzerland) the journal explores sports, physical activity, and active living, in diverse settings, and with the use of research methods and theories that are drawn from the natural, life, and social sciences.

The journal seeks to catalyze progress by welcoming new ideas and approaches that are likely to shift paradigms in our understanding of sport, exercise, and active living, ranging from traditional sports and forms of exercise to e-sports. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

anti-doping sciences & integrity in sport

biomechanics and control of human movement

elite sports and performance enhancement

exercise physiology

history, culture and sociology of sports

injury prevention and rehabilitation

physical activity in the prevention and management of disease

physical education and pedagogy

sport psychology

sport and exercise nutrition

sports coaching: performance and development

sport, leisure, tourism, and events

sports management, marketing, and economics

sports politics, policy and law

sports science, technology and engineering

women in sport.

Furthermore, the journal welcomes submissions that explore sports, exercise, and active living across all aspects of society, including:

benefits to physical health (e.g., exercise is medicine)

learning

mental health

politics and policy

social and cultural relations

technological development and

the economy

the environment.

The journal also encourages submissions that support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being.

Frontiers in Sports and Active Living brings together prominent and promising scholars, as well as diverse policymakers, and key opinion leaders across its global fields of enquiry. The journal is committed to inspiring and communicating fresh scientific knowledge to researchers and across the wider public, private, and civil sectors, to enable new forms of scientific breakthrough and positive social change to occur.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.