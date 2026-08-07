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Griffith University
Nathan, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Women in Sport
School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences, Loughborough University
Loughborough, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Women in Sport
Western Sydney University
Penrith, Australia
Associate Editor
Women in Sport
James Cook University
Townsville, Australia
Associate Editor
Women in Sport