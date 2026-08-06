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University of Edinburgh
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Sports Coaching: Performance and Development
University of Stirling
Stirling, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Sports Coaching: Performance and Development
Department of Sport and Exercise Science, Lunex University
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Associate Editor
Sports Coaching: Performance and Development
Departmant of Health Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Lund University
Lund, Sweden
Associate Editor
Sports Coaching: Performance and Development