Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Department of Sports Medicine, Huashan Hospital,Fudan University
Shanghai, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation
University of Ottawa
Ottawa, Canada
Associate Editor
Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation
La Trobe Sport and Exercise Medicine Research Centre, La Trobe University
Melbourne, Australia
Associate Editor
Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation