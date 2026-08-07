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Interdepartmental Center in Motor and Sports Activities, Sport Medicine Centre, University of Pavia
Voghera, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Exercise Physiology
University of Rhode Island
Kingston, United States
Associate Editor
Exercise Physiology
Birmingham City University
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Exercise Physiology
University Institute of Maia (ISMAI)
Maia, Portugal
Associate Editor
Exercise Physiology