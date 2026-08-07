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Technical University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Sports Management, Marketing, and Economics
Principal lecturer
Jyvaskyla, Finland
Associate Editor
Sports Management, Marketing, and Economics
College of Science and Engineering, Hamad Bin Khalifa University
Doha, Qatar
Associate Editor
Sports Management, Marketing, and Economics
Federation University Australia
Ballarat, Australia
Associate Editor
Sports Management, Marketing, and Economics