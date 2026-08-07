Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
School of Human Sciences, University of Western Australia
Perth, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement
World Athletics
Monaco, Monaco
Associate Editor
Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement
Confederacao Brasileira de Futebol
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Associate Editor
Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement
Faculty of Sport Sciences, Tokat Gaziosmanpasa University
Tokat, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement