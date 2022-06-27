dave collins
University of Edinburgh
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Sports Coaching: Performance and Development
University of Stirling
Stirling, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Sports Coaching: Performance and Development
Department of Sport and Exercise Science, Lunex University
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Associate Editor
Sports Coaching: Performance and Development
Departmant of Health Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Lund University
Lund, Sweden
Associate Editor
Sports Coaching: Performance and Development
University of Coimbra
Coimbra, Portugal
Associate Editor
Sports Coaching: Performance and Development
Ohio University
Athens, United States
Associate Editor
Sports Coaching: Performance and Development
University of the Sunshine Coast
Maroochydore, Australia
Associate Editor
Sports Coaching: Performance and Development
School of Health & Human Performance, Faculty of Science & Health, Dublin City University
Dublin, Ireland
Associate Editor
Sports Coaching: Performance and Development
University of Edinburgh
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Sports Coaching: Performance and Development
University Academy 92
Trafford, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Sports Coaching: Performance and Development
Liverpool John Moores University
Liverpool, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Sports Coaching: Performance and Development
University of Gothenburg
Gothenburg, Sweden
Associate Editor
Sports Coaching: Performance and Development
East Tennessee State University
Johnson City, United States
Associate Editor
Sports Coaching: Performance and Development
Dublin City University
Dublin, Ireland
Associate Editor
Sports Coaching: Performance and Development
Norwegian Defence University College
Oslo, Norway
Associate Editor
Sports Coaching: Performance and Development