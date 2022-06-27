Scope

The winning margins in elite sport are minuscule. At the Olympic level, athletes and coaches constantly search for the extra 0.1% that can secure a place on the podium or be the difference between silver and gold medals. The Specialty Section Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement is devoted to delivering applied sports science research to the high-performance sport industry with explicit focus on developing athletes.

Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating novel findings relevant to all sports science disciplines, ideally obtained in conjunction with professional sport teams or organizations. This Specialty Section provides an interdisciplinary forum for research that is of the highest standard and promotes constructive discussion. Ultimately, we hope to facilitate the dissemination of "real-world" research with high-profile athletes tested in their naturally-occurring environment. This section also helps bridging the gap between theory and practice by focussing on performance improvement and recovery strategies in athletes of all standards.

We encourage submissions that focus on all areas surrounding the athlete’s environment that provide insights that can be translated to practical applications for performance enhancement, using innovative and holistic approaches. We welcome outstanding submissions, in particular those with a translational potential for performance enhancement research, which focus on solving problems for all athletes. Reports evaluating the efficacy of several contemporary training strategies, nutritional or recovery interventions including an examination of the primary exercise responses on a range of regulatory systems and underlying mechanisms of these interventions are welcome. Authors are encouraged to report and discuss individual responses of tested individuals. We are also looking to publish case reports on professional athletes.