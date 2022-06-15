Scope

The Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing sports science and improving athletic performance.

Led by Dr. Olivier Girard from the School of Human Sciences at the University of Western Australia, the Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement section welcomes submissions in various domains of sports science, which connect theoretical knowledge with practical applications for performance enhancement.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

athlete recovery strategies

exercise responses and underlying mechanisms

holistic approaches to performance enhancement

innovative performance improvement methods

interdisciplinary sports science research

nutritional interventions for athletes

practical applications of sports science research

professional athlete case reports

training strategies for athletes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of sports science and performance enhancement, with a focus on real-world applications and strategies for athletes of all levels, and is devoted to delivering applied sports science research to the high-performance sport industry with explicit focus on developing athletes.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance of the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement section does not consider submissions focusing on clinical diagnosis or topics unrelated to sports performance. However, studies that explore the impact of environmental factors, such as air quality, on athletic performance and well-being are welcome, as they align with the section's focus on advancing sports science and improving athletic performance. Additionally, while pelvic health may not be directly related to sports performance, submissions that investigate its potential influence on an athlete's overall well-being and performance will be considered. The section will not accept studies that do not directly contribute to the understanding or improvement of elite sports performance.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sports science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.