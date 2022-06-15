Scope

The Exercise Physiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the physiological mechanisms underlying exercise and its effects on humans and animals.

Led by Dr. Giuseppe D'Antona from the Interdepartmental Center in Motor and Sports Activities, Sport Medicine Centre, University of Pavia, the Exercise Physiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of exercise physiology, which aim to elucidate the connections between molecular, cellular, and systemic responses to exercise.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

acute systemic and/or integrated multi-systemic physiological adjustments to exercise, both in humans and animal models

biomechanics of exercise

exercise and motor control

new methodologies in exercise research: validity, reliability, and data processing

physiological adjustments and adaptations to exercise in challenging and special conditions and environments (e.g., microgravity, hypergravity, heat, cold, hypoxia, pollution, sleep deprivation, etc.)

physiological determinants of performance and its limits

physiological systemic and/or integrated multi-systemic adaptations to exercise in different ages, gender, fitness status, health or disease status, both in humans and animal models

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the physiological mechanisms and responses related to exercise, encompassing molecular, cellular, and systemic levels.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Exercise Physiology section does not consider descriptive and sports-related studies that do not primarily focus on the physiological mechanisms behind exercise. In addition, studies reporting medical imaging, gene expression, or dealing with pathologies, are considered unsuitable for this section, unless they have a strong foundation in the physiological adaptations to exercise or physical activity. Finally, case reports are welcome if physiological measurements are conducted.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of exercise physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.