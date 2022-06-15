Scope

The Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in sports medicine, rehabilitation, and injury prevention.

Led by Prof. Yinghui Hua, Department of Sports Medicine, Huashan Hospital, Fudan University Shanghai, China, the Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation section welcomes submissions in various domains of sports and active living, which contribute to the understanding and improvement of injury prevention and rehabilitation practices, including strength and conditioning, and with a multidisciplinary approach including but not limited to physiological, biological, biomechanical, lifestyle, psychological and societal aspects.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

case studies on effective rehabilitation strategies

comparing injury risks between populations according to factors such as sports, age, and gender

determining the extent of injury problems in sports through epidemiological studies

identifying risk factors and context for sports-related injuries

improving function and reducing pain following sports-related injuries with rehabilitation

reducing injury risk through modifiable factors or other strategies

reducing risk of re-injury or subsequent injury

returning to sport and/or activity following a sports-related injury

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about various aspects of injury prevention and rehabilitation within the context of sports or physical activity, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities). Papers with clinical, interventional or epidemiological approaches are welcome.

The Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation section does not consider papers with a technical or methodological focus that is unrelated to injury prevention, rehabilitation, or recovery. Additionally, studies primarily centered on sports performance or exercise physiology without a foundation in injury prevention, rehabilitation, or recovery are excluded. Furthermore, studies that do not address the prevention or treatment of injuries within the context of sports or physical activity are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sports and active living to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.