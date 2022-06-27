Scope

The Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation section of Frontiers in Sports and Active Living publishes high quality experimental, applied, clinical, and translational (i.e. knowledge translation) research across the fields of sports medicine, rehabilitation, sports science, strength and conditioning, and with a multidisciplinary approach including but not limited to physiological, biological, biomechanical, lifestyle (e.g. nutrition, sleep), psychological and societal aspects. The areas covered in this section inform contemporary scientific and practical knowledge of injury prevention and rehabilitation aimed at keeping individuals active and involved in sports. The section will include, but not limited to, articles which aim to:

· determine the extent of the injury problem in sports through for instance epidemiological studies

· compare injury risks between population according e.g. sports, age, gender

. identify risk factors and context for sports-related injury

· reduce injury risk through modifiable factors or other strategies

· improve function and reduce pain following sports-related injury with rehabilitation

· return to sport and/or activity following a sports-related injury

· reduce risk of re-injury or subsequent injury

· provide case-study on effective rehabilitation strategy

Given the interdisciplinary nature of this section, all studies must contribute to injury prevention and/or rehabilitation within the context of sports or physical activity. Papers with clinical, interventional or epidemiological approaches are welcome. Review or meta-analysis are also accepted. Papers with a technical or methodological focus will not be considered for publication in this section.