Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease

Scope

The Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the role of physical activity in disease prevention and management throughout the lifecourse.

Led by Prof. David Broom from Coventry University, United Kingdom, the Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease section welcomes submissions in various domains of sports and active living, which connect the understanding of physical activity's impact on human health and disease outcomes.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, particularly studies involving underrepresented groups such as non-White populations, populations from low- and middle-income countries, and participants from lower socio-economic groups.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biological mechanisms linking physical activity, sedentary behavior, fitness, and muscular strength to health and disease outcomes

epidemiology of the relationship between physical activity, sedentary behavior, fitness, and physical function, and health and disease-related outcomes

individual or group differences in biological response to physical activity in a health or disease-related context

interventions to change levels of physical activity for improving health status, reducing disease risk, or improving disease prognosis

methodological studies to improve measurement tools in the areas mentioned above

reviews and meta-analyses in the areas mentioned above

understanding appropriate doses and types of physical activity in different population groups to improve health, prevent or reduce risk of disease, or improve disease-related or surgical outcomes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the role of physical activity in disease prevention and management, as well as its impact on various aspects of human health.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the physical activity in disease prevention and management, active living, and health promotion, focusing on underrepresented groups and diverse research perspectives (SDGs 3, 10, and 17).

The Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease section does not consider studies that solely focus on exercise training methods or basic heart rate monitoring without a foundation in disease prevention or management. Research lacking a public health perspective or not addressing risk factors related to diseases is outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sports and active living to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.