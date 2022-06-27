Scope

The Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Diseases section of Frontiers in Sports and Active Living is a broad-ranging multidisciplinary section publishing high quality research into the role of physical activity, in the prevention of disease throughout the lifecourse, and in the management and treatment of acute and chronic disease. We aim to publish translational research that will lead to tangible differences in human health and particularly welcome studies of groups which have been underrepresented in the current literature (for example studies including non-White populations; populations from low- and middle-income countries; and including participants from lower socio-economic groups). The section will include, but is not limited to, articles in the following areas:

· Epidemiology of the relationship between physical activity, sedentary behaviour and aspects of fitness and physical function (e.g. cardiorespiratory fitness, muscular strength), and health and disease-related outcomes.

· Studies of the biological mechanisms by which physical activity (and sedentary behaviour, fitness and muscular strength) influence health, risk of disease and disease outcomes.

· Studies into the understanding of appropriate doses and types of physical activity in different population groups to improve health, prevent or reduce risk of disease; or improve disease-related or surgical outcomes (including factors related to quality of life). Work considering biological, psychological, behavioural and/or sociological aspects is welcomed.

· Studies into individual or group differences in biological response to physical activity in a health or disease-related context.

· Studies of interventions to change levels of physical activity (either alone, on in the context of wider lifestyle change) with the aim of improving health status, reducing disease risk, or improving disease prognosis. All levels of intervention (individual, family, social, organisational, environmental, policy etc), and all stages of intervention (development, feasibility/pilot, full trial, implementation) are welcomed.

· Methodological studies to improve measurement tools to address the areas above.

· Reviews and meta-analyses in the areas above.