Frontiers in Sports and Active Living

Original Research
Published on 06 Aug 2026
Study on the effect of Baduanjin online teaching on college students’ concentration
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
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Original Research
Published on 06 Aug 2026
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Original Research
Accepted on 05 Aug 2026
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Systematic Review
Published on 04 Aug 2026
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Systematic Review
Accepted on 03 Aug 2026
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Review
Accepted on 03 Aug 2026
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Original Research
Published on 31 Jul 2026
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Original Research
Accepted on 28 Jul 2026
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Original Research
Published on 28 Jul 2026
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Editorial
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Original Research
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Original Research
Accepted on 24 Jul 2026
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Systematic Review
Published on 22 Jul 2026
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Editorial
Accepted on 20 Jul 2026
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Clinical Trial
Accepted on 20 Jul 2026
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Original Research
Accepted on 15 Jul 2026
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Original Research
Published on 15 Jul 2026
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Original Research
Published on 14 Jul 2026
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Editorial
Published on 13 Jul 2026
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Original Research
Published on 08 Jul 2026
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Original Research
Published on 06 Jul 2026
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Original Research
Published on 01 Jul 2026
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Hypothesis and Theory
Published on 01 Jul 2026
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Original Research
Published on 30 Jun 2026
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Original Research
Published on 29 Jun 2026
in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease