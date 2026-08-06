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334 articles

articles

Systematic Review

Published on 22 Jul 2026

Effects of indoor cycling (spinning) on physiological, cardiac and perceived exertion responses in adults: a systematic review

in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease

  • Boryi A. Becerra-Patiño
  • Aura Daniela Montenegro-Bonilla
  • Carlos F. Martínez-Benítez
  • José Pino-Ortega
  • Sam Hernández-Jaña
  • Antonio Castillo-Paredes
  • Jorge Olivares-Arancibia
  • Rodrigo Yáñez-Sepúlveda
  • José Francisco López-Gil
Frontiers in Sports and Active Living
doi 10.3389/fspor.2026.1715110
  • 736 views

Original Research

Published on 29 Jun 2026

Barriers, motivations and physical activity among medical students: a comparative study between the University of Seville (Spain) and Paris-Saclay University (France)

in Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease

  • Ángel-Tomás Parra-Martínez
  • Cecilio Parra-Martínez
  • Antonio Parralo-López
  • Sofía M Martínez-Sánchez
  • Raquel Martín-Riquel
  • Concha Martínez-García
Frontiers in Sports and Active Living
doi 10.3389/fspor.2026.1795740
  • 1,239 views