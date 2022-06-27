jason m r gill
University of Glasgow
Glasgow , United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
University of Glasgow
Glasgow , United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
University College Dublin
Dublin , Ireland
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Brunel University London
Uxbridge , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Glasgow Caledonian University
Glasgow , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
U.O.C. Medicina dello Sport e dell'Esercizio, Dipartimento di Medicina, Università di Padova
Padova , Italy
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
University of Liverpool
Liverpool , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Queen's University
Kingston , Canada
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Institute of Cardiovascular and Medical Sciences, University of Glasgow
Glasgow , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Nottingham Trent University
Nottingham , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
University of Calgary
Calgary , Canada
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
The University of Utah
Salt Lake City , United States
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Loyola University Chicago
Chicago , United States
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
University of Leicester
Leicester , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
University of La Frontera
Temuco , Chile
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Teachers College, Columbia University
New York City , United States
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
University of Edinburgh
Edinburgh , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease