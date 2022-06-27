david broom
Consultant
Sheffield, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
University of La Frontera
Temuco, Chile
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Transilvania University of Brașov
Brasov, Romania
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
University of L'Aquila
L'Aquila, Italy
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
The University of Utah
Salt Lake City, United States
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Università telematica San Raffaele
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Institute of Cardiovascular and Medical Sciences, University of Glasgow
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
School of Sciences, São Paulo State University (UNESP)
Bauru, Brazil
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
University of Liverpool
Liverpool, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
University of Manouba, Manouba, Tunisia
Manouba, Tunisia
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
U.O.C. Medicina dello Sport e dell'Esercizio, Dipartimento di Medicina, Università di Padova
Padova, Italy
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Foro Italico University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Teachers College, Columbia University
New York City, United States
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
Hartpury University and Hartpury College
Hartpury, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease
University of Calgary
Calgary, Canada
Associate Editor
Physical Activity in the Prevention and Management of Disease